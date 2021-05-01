Olympic torch relay detour; diving test event opens in Tokyo

In a briefing on Friday, Hidemasa Nakamura, the games delivery officer, pushed back against repeated reports that the venues will be empty.

“Of course we are looking at the possibility of letting spectators in," he said.

Nakamura also said the focus was on “how safely we can have the games" and not on whether they should take place in the middle of a pandemic.

Others are not so sure about allowing 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into Japan.

One is Canadian Hayley Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic gold medalist in ice hockey who just completed medical school. Wickenheiser is also a member of the IOC Athletes' Commission, and was one of the first a year ago to say the Olympics should be postponed.

“I would love to see the games happen, it would be a great message of hope for the world. But I think we always have to remember what we’re in the middle of right now," Wickenheiser said in an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Wickenheiser hinted she was probably a “black sheep” in Olympic circles but added: “I don't really care.”