Olympics Latest: Germany wins another equestrian gold

Surfer Bianca Buitendag of South Africa has announced that she’s retiring from the sport, moments after accepting her silver medal at the Olympics.

The 27-year-old surprised many this week by winning match after match. She pulled off some of the biggest upsets of the week, particularly when she dethroned Australian Stephanie Gilmore, the most decorated surfer competing at these Games,

“I felt like this was the perfect opportunity for closure,” Buitendag said. “I’m ready for the next season of my life.”

Buitendag has been on and off the World Surf League since 2013, but has struggled to make her mark on the grueling professional tour.

She said she felt like the ultimate underdog and with zero expectations, she surfed strong and consistently all week. Several times, Buitendag won her match by capitalizing on wave selection priority, which is running out the clock before a competitor can find a good final wave.

———

MEDAL ALERT

Takanori Nagase has won Japan’s fifth gold medal in judo at the Tokyo Olympics, beating Mongolia’s Saeid Mollaei in the final of the men’s 81-kilogram division.