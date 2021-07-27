Olympics Latest: Kuo takes weightlifting gold for Taiwan

Germany’s Ricarda Funk has won a surprise gold medal in women’s kayak slalom. Heavy favorite Jessica Fox of Australia slipped to third when she touched two gates on the final run.

Funk took the lead from Spain’s defending gold medalist Maialen Chourraut of Spain with a time of 105.50 seconds on a clean run. Then she had to wait for Fox, who came to the Olympics as the favorite to win gold in both the kayak and canoe slalom events.

Fox, the top-ranked paddler in the world, struggled from the start when she touched the fourth gate of 25 for an immediate 2-second penalty. She was still ripping through the course and her splits were ahead of Funk until she again touched gate No. 24 to earn another penalty.

Fox finished 1.23 seconds off the lead and held her face in her hands at the finish line, knowing she had lost the gold medal. Chourraut took silver.

