Olympics Latest: American swimmer Schmitt wins 10th medal

The Australian Olympic committee said the three returned negative tests and would be tested daily. All three were vaccinated. The committee did not name them.

Another 41 Aussie athletes and 13 officials who were also initially isolated were allowed to return to their regular routines after about two hours. The committee says all athletes are expected to compete as planned. The track and field events begin Friday.

Kendricks was a strong contender for gold in Tokyo. His dad posted on social media that his son had no symptoms but was informed while in Tokyo that he tested positive for the virus and was out of the Olympics. He has been placed in isolation at a hotel.

———

The German Olympic team says a cycling official will be sent home a day after he used a racist slur during the men’s time trial.

Patrick Moster is the sports director for the German cycling federation and was overseeing the cycling squad at the Tokyo Olympics.

He used the slur to describe a rider from Algeria while urging a German rider to catch up. It was heard on TV broadcasts.