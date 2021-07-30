Olympics Latest: Transgender weightlifter thanks IOC

———

American BMX rider Connor Fields is “awake and awaiting further medical evaluation” after he crashed in the third semifinal run and had to be removed from the course at Ariake Urban Sports Park on a stretcher.

Fields was fourth after the first two heats and had prime position for the last ride before the finals. Instead, the 28-year-old from Las Vegas slammed into the track and was run over by other riders as he lay motionless on the asphalt.

The first American BMX rider to win gold at the Rio Games was tended to for several minutes before he was taken off the course in a stretcher. He was quickly loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

A doctor for USA Cycling said in a statement that “we can confirm Connor Field is awake and awaiting further medical evaluation.” The team said additional updates will be announced as they become available.

———

Three athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 are among the 27 new cases announced by Tokyo Olympics organizers.

World champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, whose case was announced Thursday, is among the three, which raises the tally to 225 games-accredited people in Japan infected since July 1.