Olympics Latest: Russian pair wins artistic swimming gold

Over the last five laps, the Italians wiped out a deficit of nearly a half-second to win the gold medal.

Australia, the silver medalist in Rio, took the bronze. The Aussies were in a tight race with New Zealand before a touch of wheels sent one of the Kiwi riders to the ground and effectively eliminated them from contention.

———

A pair of teenagers gave China a 1-2 finish in the preliminaries of women’s 10-meter platform diving.

The Chinese have won five of six diving events so far, and earned eight medals overall at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

China has won every women’s diving event at the past three Olympics.

Chen Yuxi, a 15-year-old who is the current world champion, and her 14-year-old teammate, Quan Hongchan, led 18 women into the semifinals on Thursday.

Chen totaled 390.70 points for five dives. Quan was second at 364.45.

Quan fell from second to 25th on her third dive, earning just 47.85 points. That was her lowest score of the round. But she rebounded on her fourth dive with 76.80 points to tie for first.