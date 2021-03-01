Online review platform Trustpilot chooses London for IPO

LONDON (AP) — Online review platform Trustpilot said Monday it plans to sell shares in London, in a stock offering that helps shore up the city's status as a financial hub and destination for tech companies after Brexit.

Trustpilot, which is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, said it will hold an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange to sell 25% of its shares to raise $50 million.

While not yet profitable, Trustpilot’s net loss narrowed last year as its revenue rose to $102 million. It's aiming for a market valuation of 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion), according to a person close to the company who was not allowed to speak publicly.

People can use Trustpilot to publicly leave feedback for businesses. One of Trustpilot's selling points is that it doesn't allow businesses to pick and choose which reviews are published on, or deleted from its platform, as a way to raise trust and transparency.

The company also uses technology to weed out shady posts. Last year it took down 2.2 million reviews deemed to be fake or fraudulent, 70% of which were removed by automated systems.