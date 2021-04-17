Ontario retracts new restrictions that drew the ire of many

“Warehouse worker, truck driver, construction worker ... not one of my COVID patients today acquired this at the park. They are angry and they have no voice. Shameful,” tweeted Dr. Aman Sidhu, a lung doctor in Toronto.

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto, said that closing playgrounds and other outdoor recreation facilities “will hurt the very kids and their families whose well-being we have already damaged by being forced to close schools.”

He complained the new rules don't create paid sick leave or improved protections for essential workers even as they allow "police to target whomever they choose to accost them to ensure they are appropriately outside of their home.

"This won’t affect a white guy like me. This is going to target essential workers and racialized people. THIS is what people talk about when they describe systemic racism,” Morris wrote in weekly email to followers.

Ontario reported 4,362 new infections on Saturday and a record 2,065 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID. It has pleaded with other provinces to send nurses and other health workers.

Vaccinations have ramped up in Canada, the presence of more contagious variants in Ontario has led to a third wave of infections.