OPEC and allies expected to gradually increase output

An additional complicating factor is the possible return to the market of more Iranian oil depending on the outcome of talks over Iran's nuclear program. Paul Sheldon, chief geopolitical risk analyst at S&P Global Platts, said he expects a framework nuclear deal will be reached before Iran's June 18 election, allowing Iranian supply to rise by 1.05 million barrels per day between May levels and December.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said he did not foresee difficulties with the return of Iranian oil to the market.

“Iran is an extremely important and valued member of our organization,” he said following a meeting of OPEC's joint technical committee on Monday. “We anticipate that the expected return of Iranian production and exports to the global market will occur in an orderly and transparent fashion, thereby maintaining the stability that we have worked so hard to achieve.”

Sheldon said a slower return of Saudi Arabia's cut was a possible outcome but appeared unlikely given that Brent crude has reached levels around $70 per barrel. Oil prices have risen more than 30% since the start of the year.

Recovering prices have meant higher costs for motorists in the US, where crude makes up about half the price of a gallon of gasoline. Holiday travelers paid the highest gas prices since 2014 at a national average of $3.03 per gallon, $1.12 more than last year. Prices in the western states were even higher; Californians paid $4.20 per gallon.

