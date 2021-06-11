Opposition accuses German govt of hampering attack probe

BERLIN (AP) — Opposition parties on Friday accused the German government of hampering the work of a parliamentary investigation into the 2016 truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, in which an Islamist extremist killed 12 people and injured dozens more.

A cross-party panel is due to deliver its final report on the attack soon, but lawmakers from the Greens, the Free Democrats and the Left party alleged that witnesses dodged questions on what intelligence agencies knew about the attacker, Anis Amri, whom security officials portrayed as a “lone culprit” though the attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Benjamin Strasser, a lawmaker for the centrist Free Democrats, accused governing parties of trying to “put a lid on this case” and said the government had repeatedly withheld important files from parliament.

The opposition lawmakers said evidence showed Amri, a failed asylum-seeker, had been part of a "network" of extremists in Germany and abroad who provided training, logistical and financial support.

Irene Mihalic, a Green party representative on the panel, said that during three years of hearings lawmakers were unable to get answers about Amri's meeting with two other known Islamists shortly before the attack, one of whom was later spotted at the scene.