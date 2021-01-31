Outcry, arrests in Turkey over Mecca poster with LGBT flags

The poster placed a mythical creature of half-woman and half-snake found in Middle Eastern folklore on the site of worship along with the flags of LGBT, lesbian, trans and asexual people. The text below said the artwork was a critique of traditional gender roles.

Istanbul governor's office said five people were initially detained and police were seeking two more suspects. One person was released, two put under house arrest and two were jailed pending trial.

Police searched the fine arts and LGBTI+ student clubs at the university. The statement said police found books on an outlawed Kurdish group and rainbow flags.

Melih Bulu, the rector under protest, tweeted that an attack on Islamic values was unacceptable and had no place in the university’s values.

Student group Bogazici Solidarity said the exhibition of more than 300 artworks was partly to protest the new rector and acknowledged that Muslim students had issues with the poster.

“All artwork is open for criticism. But putting art on trial is simply a restriction of the freedom of expression,” their statement read. The group emphasized the value of pluralism in the university and said hate speech based on sexual orientation and gender identity was unacceptable.

The university’s LGBTI+ group tweeted they stood with their friends and said they reject the new rector “who targeted his own students.”

