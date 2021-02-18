Pakistan officials say 3 climbers missing on K2 are dead

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Three climbers who went missing earlier this month while attempting to scale the world’s second-highest mountain, K2, should now be considered dead, Pakistani officials said Thursday.

The announcement brings closure to a dramatic tragedy on one of the most dangerous mountains to climb in the world. K2 had never been scaled in winter until only last month, when a Nepalese team reached the peak.

The three climbers — famous Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara as well as Jon Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile — lost contact with their base camp while attempting their ascent of the 8,611-meter (28,250-foot) high K2, sometimes referred to as “killer mountain.”

Search efforts for the missing climbers were called off last week amid bad weather. Clouds, strong winds and snow had made previous search-and-rescue operations too dangerous — for both mountaineers on foot as well as helicopters.

Sadpara's son, Sajid speaking at a news conference alongside officials, told reporters in the northern town of Skardu on Thursday that he was grateful authorities had done their best to try to find the group, which went missing on Feb. 5.