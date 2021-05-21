Pakistan's top diplomat makes anti-Semitic remark during CNN interview about Gaza conflict

Speaking from CNN's UN office in New York, Qureshi said of Israel:

"The point is they have a lot of influence, and they get a lot of coverage. Now what has balanced that is the citizen journalist who has -- who has been reporting, sharing video clip(s) and that has jolted people and that has woken up people, and people who were sitting on the fence are today speaking up."

"Do you see how in different capitals of the world, in London and Madrid, in Michigan, Chicago, every place from Sydney to the European capitals, people have come out and (are) saying put an end to this insanity. They're calling for an immediate ceasefire. The Security Council has failed in... coming out with a joint statement and forging a consensus."

While there have been peaceful protests across the world regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, there have also been reports of a rise in anti-Semitic acts in countries such as Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom in recent days.

When pressed by Golodryga as to whether he could support calls for peace without anti-Semitic rhetoric, the Pakistani foreign minister said that he would not condone rocket attacks and "the aerial bombardment that is taking place."