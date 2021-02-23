 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Palace: Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital
spotlight AP

Palace: Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
APTOPIX Britain Prince Philip

Police stand guard outside the King Edward VII hospital In London, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, where Britain's Prince Philip is being treated. Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday on the advice of his doctor in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.” (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

 Alastair Grant

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip is "comfortable" in a London hospital where he is being treated for an infection, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The palace said Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is "comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."

He was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital a week ago after feeling ill. The illness was not related to the coronavirus and royal officials called it a precautionary measure.

Keep scrolling for a photo gallery of Prince Philip through the years

Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was "a lot better."

Edward said "he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed."

Other members of the royal family have continued their official duties during Philip's hospitalization.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. During England's current coronavirus lockdown, he and the queen had been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Both Philip and Elizabeth, 94, received COVID-19 vaccinations in January.

The queen performed her first face-to-face event of the year on Thursday, when she knighted a royal aide during a private, socially distanced ceremony at Windsor.

Philip, whose 100th birthday is in June, married Elizabeth in 1947 at London's Westminster Abbey five years before she became queen. He is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

He last stayed in the hospital in December 2019, when he was treated for a "pre-existing condition" and discharged after four nights.

Photos: Britain's Prince Philip through the years

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC mayor warns against Asian hate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Greek theater director given time to respond to rape charges
World

Greek theater director given time to respond to rape charges

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Prominent Greek actor-director Dimitris Lignadis appeared before a court in Athens on Sunday and was given until Wednesday to respond to charges of multiple rapes by an examining magistrate. He will remain jailed until then, court authorities said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News