After delay, Israel allows vaccines into Hamas-run Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian Authority sent the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Wednesday, two days after accusing Israel of preventing it from dispatching the doses amid objections from some Israeli lawmakers.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila said in a statement that the PA sent 2,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which would go to front-line medical workers. An Associated Press photographer in Gaza saw the shipment arrive midday at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

An Israeli defense official had earlier said that authorities approved the delivery, adding that it's “not in Israel's interest to have a Gaza health crisis.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Gaza is home to more than 2 million Palestinians, many of whom live in close confines. It has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas, an Islamic militant group, seized power from PA forces in 2007. Gaza's Health Ministry has reported more than 53,000 cases and at least 538 deaths since the start of the pandemic.