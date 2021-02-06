Palestinian leader's path to elections is fraught with peril

Elections could also precipitate the breakup of Abbas' Fatah party. He has not groomed a successor, and could face a leadership challenge from Marwan Barghouti, a popular Fatah leader who is serving five life sentences in an Israeli prison for his role in the 2000 intifada, or uprising.

“For Barghouti, running for president is his only way out of prison, or at least this is what he thinks," said Ali Jarbawi, a political science professor at Birzeit University in the West Bank.

Abbas might also have to contend with Mohammed Dahlan, a Fatah rival who was convicted in absentia of corruption charges by a Palestinian court after being driven out by Abbas. Dahlan has a base of support in his native Gaza and powerful allies in the United Arab Emirates, where he lives in exile.

“So far all the talk is about having one (Fatah) list, but it’s not unlikely that there would be two lists or even three," said Jehad Harb, a Palestinian political analyst. "Or Barghouti may wait for the presidential election.”