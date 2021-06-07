Palestinian mom fights to stave off punitive home demolition

“It's allowed in our religion,” Sanaa said. “I didn't agree to it.”

He came back to the West Bank in April for what she says was one of his yearly visits to see the children. He had also sought treatment for paranoia after having been institutionalized in the U.S. in recent years, according to a deposition he gave to her lawyer.

Sanaa said she knew nothing about the attack and had no indication he was planning anything.

“People commit crimes far worse than this in America and they don’t demolish their homes," she said. “Whoever committed the crime should be punished, but it’s not the family’s fault.”

When the soldiers showed up after the attack they ransacked the home and briefly detained her 17-year-old son. She said they had a large dog that terrified her and her two younger children, a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. The soldiers came back weeks later to map out the house for demolition.

Now Sanaa says her children spend all day in bed and refuse to go to school. “I know my children and they were never like this," she said. “My son, Ahmed, has to take his final exams and he can’t study. He opens his book, reads a couple pages and then he walks off.”