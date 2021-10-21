Palestinian prisoner's health declines amid hunger strike

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian held without charge by Israeli authorities is in “extremely dangerous” condition more than three months into a hunger strike to protest his detention, a group representing detainees said Thursday.

Miqdad al-Qawasmi, 24, is the least healthy of six incarcerated Palestinian hunger strikers who are demanding their release from so-called administrative detention, according to Anani Sarahneh, a spokeswoman for the Palestinian Prisoners Club. The policy allows Israel to hold Palestinians for months or years without charge.

Human rights groups say administrative detention denies Palestinians due process, while Israel says it is needed to detain suspected militants without revealing sensitive intelligence that could compromise sources.

An Israeli medical official said al-Qawasmi has been in Israel’s Kaplan Hospital for about a month and was transferred to intensive care Tuesday, where he continues to refuse food but is drinking water. The official described his condition as “difficult but stable” and said the hospital was unable to provide further details because of privacy laws. The official was not authorized to make a medical diagnosis and spoke on condition of anonymity.