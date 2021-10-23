Palestinian rights groups see muzzle in Israel's terror tag

The European Union delegation to the Palestinian territories acknowledged financing activities by some of the groups. It said past allegations of the misuse of EU funds by partners “have not been substantiated” but that it takes the matter seriously and is looking into it.

“EU funding to Palestinian civil society organizations is an important element of our support for the two-state solution,” it said Friday.

Israel has continually accused rights groups and the international community of singling it out while ignoring violations committed by other countries.

Both Bisan and Al-Haq accuse the Israeli government of having made previous attempts to tarnish their organizations. Shawan Jabarin, director of Al-Haq, told The Associated Press that the Israeli Foreign Ministry has previously asked foreign diplomats to lobby against his organization.

Aboudi, the head of Bisan, confirmed that he was formerly charged by Israel with being a member of the PFLP but denies ever having been a member of the group.