Palestinians: 250 prisoners held by Israel on hunger strike

Qadura Fares, the head of the organization, said at least 250 Islamic Jihad prisoners in multiple facilities would take part in the strike, and that 100 of them would begin refusing water after one week.

He called for protests in support of the prisoners and said other Palestinian factions — including President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement — would also participate in the hunger strike.

Israel's prison service said it was unaware of any mass hunger strike. It said it has not isolated the Islamic Jihad prisoners, but instead has mixed them with the general population. It said the group was not happy with the move and acknowledged there has been “tension.”

Five of the six escapees were Islamic Jihad members, and the militant group was the driving force behind rioting that broke out in some prisons as Israel tightened security and relocated prisoners to prevent other breakouts.

Islamic Jihad has carried out scores of deadly attacks over the years and Israel and other countries consider it a terrorist organization.