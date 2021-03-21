Palestinians expand vaccination campaign after UN shipment

Even with the arrival of the vaccines, the Palestinian areas lag far behind Israel, which has vaccinated some 80% of its adult population. The disparity has drawn attention to the inequities in the global distribution of vaccines between rich and poor countries.

U.N. officials and human rights groups have said Israel is an occupying power with a responsibility for vaccinating the Palestinian population. Israel says that under interim peace accords, it has no such responsibility. But in recent weeks, it has inoculated over 100,000 Palestinian laborers in the West Bank who have permits to work inside Israel and its West Bank settlements.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines are the first distributed by COVAX in the Palestinian territories.

At a Gaza City clinic, five WHO workers and five local medical workers were the first to be inoculated with COVAX-donated doses.

“We are very proud to be here today with our esteemed colleagues” to promote the first arrival of vaccines through COVAX, said Sacha Bootsma, head of WHO’s Gaza office, who received the first shot of vaccine at the event.

She added that a second shipment of 57,600 AstraZeneca vaccines is expected to be delivered to Gaza by the end of April.