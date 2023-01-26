 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Palestinians cut security ties with Israel over deadly raid

From the This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 26 series

The Palestinian Authority has declared it would halt the security cooperation that has solidified the authority’s hold over the West Bank

  • Updated
  • 0

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Authority declared Thursday it would halt the security cooperation that has solidified the authority’s hold over the West Bank, following Israel’s military raid into the occupied territory that killed nine Palestinians.

The sides maintain security ties in a shared effort to contain Islamic militants, and severing them raises fears that attacks by militant groups might not be prevented.

The PA has tried such a move before as a form of protest with little success, in part because of the benefits the leadership enjoys from the relationship and also due to U.S. and Israeli pressure to maintain it.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, made the announcement at a news conference in Ramallah several hours after the deadliest single Israeli raid in the West Bank in two decades.

People are also reading…

He also said the Palestinians plan to file complaints against Israel to the International Criminal Court in the Hague and the U.N. Security Council.

The PA last cut security coordination with Israel in 2020, over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s drive to annex the occupied West Bank, which would make a future Palestinian state unviable. But six months later, the PA resumed cooperation, signaling the financial importance of the relationship with Israel and the Palestinians’ relief at the election of U.S. President Joe Biden. Netanyahu also had put his annexation plan on hold as part of a normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 61-year-old woman, and wounded several others in a large-scale raid Thursday in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said. It was the deadliest single operation in the territory in two decades.

The Israeli military also fatally shot a 22-year-old Palestinian later in a separate incident.

The raid in the Jenin refugee camp increases the risk of a major flare-up in Israeli-Palestinian fighting days, poses a test for Israel's new hard-line government and casts a shadow on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's expected trip to the region next week.

Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza, threatened revenge. Violent escalations in the West Bank have previously triggered retaliatory rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces in the West Bank and on the country's border with Gaza went on heightened alert. Protesters poured into the streets across the territory, chanting in solidarity with Jenin, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met top advisers to discuss a response to the raid.

A senior official said the Palestinians were expected to halt security coordination with Israel — a move it has tried in the past with little success.

The sides maintain security ties in a shared effort to contain Islamic militants. Palestinian moves to suspend this coordination have been short-lived, in part because of the benefits it enjoys from the relationship and also due to U.S. and Israeli pressure to maintain it.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement later Thursday, said the Palestinians also planned to file complaints with the U.N. Security Council, International Criminal Court and other international bodies.

The gunbattle erupted when the Israeli military conducted a rare daytime operation in the refugee camp that it said was meant to prevent an imminent attack against Israelis. The camp, where the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group has a major foothold, has been a focus of near-nightly Israeli arrest raids.

At least one of the dead was identified by Palestinians as a militant, but it was not clear how many others were affiliated with armed groups.

Later in the day, Israeli forces fatally shot a 22-year-old, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as young Palestinians confronted Israeli troops north of Jerusalem to protest Thursday's raid.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have soared since Israel stepped up raids in the West Bank last spring, following a series of Palestinian attacks. The conflict has only intensified this month, as Israel’s far-right government came to office and pledged a hard line against the Palestinians.

Israel's new national security minister, far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who seeks to grant legal immunity to Israeli soldiers who shoot Palestinians, posted a video of himself Thursday beside the Israeli police chief, beaming triumphantly. He congratulated security forces on a “successful operation,” saying the government gives “backing to our fighters in the war against the terrorists.”

Images in Palestinian media showed the charred exterior of a two-story building and debris on the street. The military said it entered the building in order to detonate explosives it said were being used by the suspects.

After troops withdrew from the area following the three-hour operation, several cars were overturned, their windshields and windows shattered, as residents inspected the damage.

Palestinian Health Minister May Al-Kaila said paramedics struggled to reach the wounded during the fighting, while Akram Rajoub, the governor of Jenin, said the military prevented emergency workers from evacuating the wounded.

Both officials accused the military of firing tear gas at the pediatric ward of a hospital, causing children to choke. Video from the hospital showed women carrying children into a hospital corridor.

The military said forces closed roads to facilitate their operation, which may have complicated the efforts of rescue teams, and that tear gas had likely wafted into the hospital from the clashes nearby.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the 61-year-old woman killed as Magda Obaid, and the Israeli military said it was looking into reports of her death. Health officials identified the eight other dead as men ranging in age from 18 to 40. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade — an armed militia affiliated with Fatah, the secular political party that controls the Palestinian Authority — claimed one of the dead, Izz al-Din Salahat, as a fighter. The ministry said at least 20 people were wounded.

According to Israeli rights group B’Tselem, May 14, 2021, was the deadliest day in the West Bank since 2002. Thirteen Palestinians were killed that day in various confrontations. But Thursday marked the single bloodiest incursion since 2002, during an intense wave of violence known as the Second Intifada, or Palestinian uprising, which left scars still visible in Jenin. Israel launched a massive operation in the Jenin camp, leveling hundreds of buildings in response to a string of suicide bombings.

Palestinians in the refugee camp dug a mass grave for the dead and Abbas declared three days of mourning, ordering flags to fly at half-staff.

“We ask that the international community help the Palestinians against this extremist right-wing government and protect our citizens,” said Rajoub, the Jenin governor.

U.N. Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said he was “deeply alarmed and saddened” by the violence and urged calm. Condemnations came from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Turkey, which recently reestablished full diplomatic ties with Israel, as well as from neighboring Jordan and Hamas.

Tensions over violence in the West Bank have spilled into Gaza in the past.

“The response of the resistance to what happened today in Jenin camp will not be delayed,” warned top Hamas official Saleh Arouri.

The Islamic Jihad branch in the coastal enclave has repeatedly fought against Israel, most recently in a fierce three-day clash last summer that killed dozens of Palestinians and disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem last year, making 2022 the deadliest in those territories since 2004, according to B’Tselem. So far this year, 30 Palestinians have been killed.

Israel says most of the dead were militants. But youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations also have been killed. So far this year, not including Thursday, one-third of the Palestinians killed by Israeli troops or civilians had ties to armed groups.

Last year, 30 people were killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

Israel says its raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart attacks. The Palestinians say they further entrench Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of the West Bank, which Israel captured along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians claim those territories for their hoped-for state.

Israel's new far-right government, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and propped up by ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties, has pledged to put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its priority list and has already announced punitive steps against the Palestinians for pushing the U.N.’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation.

Israel has already established dozens of settlements in the West Bank, which are now home to some 500,000 people.

The Palestinians and much of the international community view settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace, even as negotiations to end the conflict have been moribund for more than a decade.

Goldenberg reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. Associated Press writers Areej Hazboun and Isabel DeBre in Jerusalem, Jon Gambrell in Dubai and Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm

Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm

Police in Indiana say that heroic actions by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm. The woman was the only person injured late Thursday when 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II walked into the store’s office where employees were meeting and shot the victim. Another female employee fled the room and called 911. That employee then saw the shooter leave the room, so she ran back in, helped the victim into another room and locked the door. Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin on Friday called the employee a hero and credited her with saving the victim’s life.

Sheriff seeking what drove 'mad man' to shoot up dance hall

Sheriff seeking what drove 'mad man' to shoot up dance hall

Investigators searching for a motive in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history say a search of the gunman’s home discovered a rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and evidence he was manufacturing gun silencers. Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday that investigators have not yet established Huu Can Tran’s motive in the massacre, which happened during a celebration of Lunar New Year at a Monterey Park dance hall. The assailant fired 42 rounds at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where 11 people were killed and nine wounded. Luna says a hero later disarmed the gunman, who later was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee

Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee

Officials say an agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that employed him in Northern California, and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident.” The state is mourning its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in the latest shootings on Monday, 66-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation. The Sheriff's Office says seven people were found dead, and an eighth was wounded, at the farms on the outskirts of the coastal community of Half Moon Bay.

Attorneys liken Tyre Nichols' arrest to Rodney King beating

Attorneys liken Tyre Nichols' arrest to Rodney King beating

Attorneys for the family of a Black motorist who died after a violent encounter with Memphis police say officers beat Tyre Nichols for three minutes in a “savage” encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. Attorney Ben Crump said Monday that police body camera video viewed by the family showed that Nichols was shocked, pepper-sprayed and restrained after the 29-year-old FedEx worker and father was pulled over Jan. 7. Nichols’ family agreed with investigators’ request to wait a week or two before the video is made public. Nichols’ stepfather says he ran “because he was scared for his life.” The police department fired five officers who were involved. All five are Black.

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Authorities say the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left 10 dead has shot and killed himself. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says the man killed himself as police officers closed in on the van he used to flee the scene of an attempted second shooting. Luna has identified the suspect at 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. He says no other suspects are at large. Luna did not have the exact ages of the victims but said they all appeared to be over 50. Seven of the wounded people remained in the hospital.

Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter is charged in police assault

Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter is charged in police assault

The daughter of Massachusetts Democratic congresswoman Katherine Clark was arrested during a protest on Boston Common and later charged with assault after a police officer was injured. In a statement on its website, the Boston Police Department says the 23-year-old is being arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. Clark has tweeted that her daughter, Riley Dowell, has been arrested and calls it “a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.” Police say the arrest took place while a monument located within Boston Common was being defaced with spray paint and anti-police phrases.

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

The sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nominations. Nominations included acting nods for star Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a comeback performance decades after he starred in “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” A year after a streaming service won Hollywood’s top honor for the first time, big-screen spectacles dominated Tuesday’s nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with the “Avatar” and “Top Gun” sequels getting best picture nods. Collectively, the best picture nominees have earned more than $1.5 billion domestically so far, which is a record.  The Oscars will be presented March 12 in Los Angeles.

Attackers kill 1, wound 4 during Oakland music video filming

Attackers kill 1, wound 4 during Oakland music video filming

Police say a shooting during filming of a music video at an Oakland gas station that killed one person and wounded four others may have been gang-related. Authorities say it appears several people opened fire Monday evening at the Valero station, spraying bullets where some 50 people had gathered for the filming. The attack killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro. No arrests have been made. Police on Tuesday said the attack may be gang-related and they're worried it may spark violent retaliation. The shooting took place only hours after seven people were killed by a gunman in nearby Half Moon Bay. A 66-year-old farmworker has been arrested for what authorities say was a case of workplace violence.

Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now

Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now

A report by a special grand jury in Georgia investigating possible interference in the 2020 election will remain secret for now while a judge considers its release. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments Tuesday from prosecutors who argued against immediately releasing the report and a coalition of media organizations who argued it should be made public. He said he would consider their arguments and would reach out to both parties with any questions before making a final decision. The special grand jury was investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law by seeking to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'

Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'

President Joe Biden says there is “no there there” following the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office. Biden says they "found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place.” He spoke to reporters Thursday during a tour of the damage from storms in California. Biden says he is “fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed Robert Hur, a former Maryland U.S. attorney, to serve as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea locks down Pyongyang over 'respiratory illness'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News