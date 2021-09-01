 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Palestinians mourn man found shot in West Bank, blame Israel
0 Comments
AP

Palestinians mourn man found shot in West Bank, blame Israel

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEIT UR AL-TAHTA, West Bank (AP) — Hundreds of people on Wednesday mourned the death of a man Palestinian health officials said was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Raed Jadallah, 39, a resident of Beit Ur al-Tahta near Ramallah, was buried on Wednesday.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Jadallah was a gardener and was shot at the western entrance of his village while returning from work in Israel. The circumstances of the death were unclear, as there were no conflicts in the area when the shooting happened Tuesday night.

The Palestinian foreign ministry described the killing as a “heinous crime” and blamed the Israeli army for Jadallah's death. The Israeli military has not commented on the circumstances of the incident.

“They are catching us as if they are fishing," Mohammad Jadallah, Raed’s uncle, said of his nephew's killing. “This is not acceptable.”

Ibrahim Zaki, a relative of the slain man, told Palestine TV that Raed Jadallah did not show up to meet a friend as arranged after work. Raed's son and the friend had heard that there had been shooting in the area near the meeting place, called his phone and went to look for him.

The friend said they followed traces of blood on the ground and found Raed's body nearby. Zaki said it appeared that Jadallah had been shot from a hill on which the Israeli military is often located.

Jadallah was born in Jerusalem and left behind four children, according to Palestinian television.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentine town seeks to curb its capybara population

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff
World

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety — with the animals, but without his charity’s Afghan staff, who were left behind in Kabul.

+34
The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
National

The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler

  • Updated

MIAMI — In Columbia County, which now leads Florida in COVID-19 cases per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

+21
The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing
World

The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing

  • Updated

WASHINGTON — The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News