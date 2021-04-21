Pandemic 'exposed' UK households' finances, report finds

The report also found that British households with an income hit were also twice as likely to have taken on more debt during the pandemic to cover living expenses than German and French households, with the proportion of households doing so at 17%, 9% and 8% respectively.

The foundation said the uneven impact of the pandemic on household finances was likely to last far longer than the pandemic itself, with a higher proportion of lowest-income households drawing on savings or taking on debt to support living standards compared with the highest-income households.

By several measures, the British economy suffered one of the deepest and most protracted recessions in the developed world in the wake of the pandemic, with the economy shrinking around 10% in 2020. Many blame that on the Conservative government’s repeated failures to back lockdown restrictions early enough, delays that have contributed to the U.K. recording more than 127,000 coronavirus-related deaths, Europe's highest.

There are hopes that the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines in the U.K. and the gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions will see the economy make up some of that lost output this year.