Pandemic points to need to work together as Italy hosts G-20

While some wealthier countries are struggling to convince ever more segments of their populations to be vaccinated against the illness that has claimed nearly 4 million lives worldwide in confirmed death tallies, poorer nations, especially in Africa, are desperate to receive vaccine supplies, with only a tiny fraction of their people having access so far to the injections.

Scientists and many political leaders have warned that the pandemic can't be effectively brought under control unless all nations have substantial vaccination rates.

Upon arrival for the talks, Germany's foreign minister signaled urgency on the vaccine front. “I think the main thing now is to quickly create alternatives so that countries, regions like Africa, for example, are able to be supplied with more vaccine more quickly,” Minister Heiko Maas told AP.

“Whether the formal discussion about lifting patents or introducing waivers helps with that — I think that will be a very formal and very lengthy discussion and decision-making. That’s why I think the focus now definitely has to be on providing the supply chains, but also the production facilities, with new possibilities," Maas said. "At the moment, only quick solutions will help.

One of the sessions on Tuesday was focusing on Africa.