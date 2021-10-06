Pandora Papers a worry for Czech PM Babis ahead of election

Although Orban is popular in his country, critics accuse him of autocratic tendencies, citing his seizing control of Hungary’s media to control political narratives. Several journalists from the Czech, German and French media were denied access to a news conference Orban and Babis held in the northern city of Usti nad Labem.

A POLITICIAN WHO'S ACTIONS ARE OFTEN QUESTIONED

The Pandora Papers report is not the first time that Babis' wealth and business activity have become a political issue since his party won the 2017 election.

A quarter of a million Czechs rallied against him twice in 2019 over his alleged fraud involving EU funds and allegations of his cooperation with the country's communist-era secret police. The protests were by far the biggest anti-government demonstrations since the country’s 1989 Velvet Revolution.

An EU investigation found that as prime minister Babis had a conflict of interest from his former business empire. When he took office, Czech law required him to transfer his Agrofert conglomerate of around 250 companies into two trust funds, but the EU concluded that he still controls them. The companies include two national newspapers and a popular radio station.