Paralympics open in empty stadium — just like Olympics

The Paralympics are about athletic prowess. The origin of the word is from “parallel” — an event running alongside the Olympics.

Markus Rehm — known as the “Blade Jumper” — lost his right leg below the knee when he was 14 in a wakeboarding accident, but earlier this year he jumped 8.62 meters, a distance that would have won the last seven Olympics, including the Tokyo Games. Tokyo's winning long jump was 8.41 meters.

“The stigma attached to disability changes when you watch the sport,” said Craig Spence, a spokesman for the International Paralympic Committee. “These games will change your attitude toward disability.

“If you look around Japan, it’s very rare you see persons with disabilities on the street," Spence added. "We’ve got to go from protecting people to empowering people and creating opportunities for people to flourish in society.”

Archer Matt Stutzman was born with no arms, just stumps at the shoulders. He holds a world record — for any archer, disabled or otherwise — for the longest, most accurate shot, hitting a target at 310 yards, or about 283 meters.

Wheelchair fencer Bebe Vivo contracted meningitis as a child and to save her life, doctors amputated both her forearms and both her legs at the knees.