Paris Olympics moves up with two presidents on center stage

“It was not my background,” Estanguet said of mingling and making decisions with sheikhs and princesses, millionaires and sports leaders. “But it was a fantastic way of learning things.

“I try to listen. To all those people who have a fantastic experience, much better than mine,” he said, though adding: “At one point, you have to take responsibility and go into your canoe, alone.”

Estanguet describes his identity as an athlete as “ambitious, serious, humble also."

"That’s also my profile (now) and I think it’s key in this kind of position,” he said.

Coming from a family steeped in whitewater canoeing in the southwestern French city of Pau, he claims to be not political. Still, he must pay attention to the presidential election in April. Macron’s fight for re-election shapes up as a rematch with his 2017 opponent, far-right populist Marine Le Pen.

“Of course as an athlete, again, I will tell you it is easier when (you have) continuity. When you are still in your comfort zone.” Estanguet said. “We will have to adapt for anything that will happen."