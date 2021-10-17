 Skip to main content
Part of stand at Dutch club Nijmegen collapses, no injuries
AP

Part of stand at Dutch club Nijmegen collapses, no injuries

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands (AP) — A small section of stand at Dutch top-flight club NEC Nijmegen's Goffert Stadium collapsed Sunday as fans of visiting Vitesse Arnhem celebrated their team's 1-0 victory. There were no reports of any injuries.

Arnhem players were celebrating on the pitch in front of their fans when the lowest section of the stand collapsed. About 35 people were standing on the section that was affected.

One player put his hands on his head when it happened before other players punched the air when it became apparent that nobody had been hurt.

Fans quickly clambered upwards, away from the affected part of the stand.

NEC director Wilco van Schaik told Dutch broadcaster NOS that, as far as he knew, nobody was injured. “There was a container under the stand and that prevented anything more serious,” he said.

Nijmegen Mayor Hubert Bruls said he was shocked.

“Luckily, as far as we know, nobody was injured. I want an investigation as quickly as possible into what happened here,” Bruls told NOS.

Vitesse midfielder Riechedly Bazoer was among players who were celebrating with fans.

“It was a shock,” he told NOS. “Luckily ... everybody survived,” he said.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

