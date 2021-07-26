Peaty looses months of emotion in 57 seconds with Tokyo gold

Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands claimed the silver in 58.00, while the bronze went to Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi in 58.33.

Peaty's superiority is influencing his competition even as he keeps beating his rivals.

“He’s been pushing the breaststroke for years now. He really set a new standard,” Kamminga said of Peaty. “If you really watch his stroke, he’s so perfect in the small details. That’s really pushing me in practice, as well as competition.”

Five years ago in Rio, Peaty lowered his own world record in the heats and again in the final, winning Britain's first gold medal of those Games.

“You have no fear, you have nothing to lose,” he said. “You just have everything to prove, which is a very easy place to be in.”

Peaty soon went from hunter to hunted, adding world titles in his specialty in 2017 and '19.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. As the world shut down, the 26-year-old swimmer questioned why he continued to train three times a day and miss time with family and friends in pursuit of another Olympic gold medal.

“There’s been so many challenges and some breakdowns as well,” he said.