Perseverance rover just made oxygen on Mars

Transporting that much oxygen from Earth to Mars would be incredibly difficult and expensive and would mean less room on the spacecraft for other necessities.

However, an oxygen converter weighing about 1 ton -- a large, powerful future generation of MOXIE -- could produce the required oxygen.

For future tests, MOXIE likely will generate up to 10 grams of oxygen per hour. The instrument will run tests about nine more times over the next two years, and the research team will use data to design future generations of MOXIE.

Much like the objectives set for the Ingenuity helicopter, which is also a technology demonstration, the goal is for MOXIE to push the limits of the instrument.

During the first phase, the team will evaluate how the instrument is functioning. A second phase will test MOXIE under different conditions, such as time of day or varying seasons. And during the third and final phase, "we'll push the envelope" -- trying new operating modes, or introducing "new wrinkles, such as a run where we compare operations at three or more different temperatures," Hecht said.

Technology like MOXIE could help future astronauts essentially live off the land and utilize the resources of their surroundings.