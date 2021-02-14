Philippine reopening of theaters, arcades pushed back

The former TV and movie actor said movie house staff should be tested for the virus, and he added that reopening theaters would help encourage movie companies produce films again.

“We want the economy reopened to the maximum possible and in the most responsible way possible,” he said by telephone.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a televised news briefing that the reopening of movie houses would be postponed from Monday to March 1 in the capital region to allow consultations and more time to craft safety guidelines. Movie houses in regions which have drafted health guidelines could reopen right away, Roque said.

Roque said a government body dealing with the pandemic and mayors “are not engaging in a cockfight.” “We agree that the economy should gradually be reopened because more people now are going hungry than those who get sick or die due to COVID.”

The Philippines has reported nearly 550,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 11,500 deaths, the second highest in Southeast Asia. The government has faced criticisms for failing to immediately secure COVID-19 vaccines despite being a pandemic hotspot.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said wealthier Western countries, where the vaccines originate, have purchased massive vaccine doses for their citizens, depriving poorer countries like the Philippines of early supplies. Roque said initial batches of COVID-19 vaccine, including about 600,000 doses donated by China, would arrive in the Philippines later this month.

