Philippine VP seeks 2022 presidency, facing dictator's son

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo announces her bid to run for president in next year’s elections during a speech in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo waves as she declares her bid to run for president during a speech in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Robredo, who leads the opposition, announced Thursday she would run for president in next year's elections in a long-anticipated decision that would bring the liberal lawyer to a potentially bruising faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who has declared he would seek the top post.
Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo announces her bid to run for president in next year’s elections during a speech in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo gestures as she declares her bid to run for president in next year's elections during a speech in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo delivers her speech in front of reporters as she declares her bid to run for president in next year's elections in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo declares her bid to run for president in next year's elections in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Senator Panfilo Lacson, a former national police chief, poses after filing his certificate of candidacy for next year's presidential elections with the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Manila, Philippines Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Politicians continue to register as candidates seeking to lead the Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts.
Labor leader Leody de Guzman, second from right, clenches his fist as he walks with his group before filing his certificate of candidacy for next year's presidential elections with the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Politicians continue to register as candidates seeking to lead the Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts.
Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo declares her bid to run for president in next year's elections in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Robredo, who leads the opposition, announced Thursday she would run for president in next year's elections in a long-anticipated decision that would bring the liberal lawyer to a potentially bruising faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who has declared he would seek the top post.
Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, center, poses with her daughters Aika, left, and Tricia after filing her certificate of candidacy for next year's presidential elections before the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Robredo, who leads the opposition, announced Thursday she would run for president in next year's elections in a long-anticipated decision that would bring the liberal lawyer to a potentially bruising faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who has declared he would seek the top post.
Supporters of Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo gesture as they wait for her to declare her bid to run for president in next year's elections in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Robredo, who leads the opposition, announced Thursday she would run for president in next year's elections in a long-anticipated decision that would bring the liberal lawyer to a potentially bruising faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who has declared he would seek the top post.
Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo gestures after filing her certificate of candidacy for next year's presidential elections before the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Robredo, who leads the opposition, announced Thursday she would run for president in next year's elections in a long-anticipated decision that would bring the liberal lawyer to a potentially bruising faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who has declared he would seek the top post.
Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo files her certificate of candidacy for next year's presidential elections before the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Robredo, who leads the opposition, announced Thursday she would run for president in next year's elections in a long-anticipated decision that would bring the liberal lawyer to a potentially bruising faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who has declared he would seek the top post.
Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo poses after filing her certificate of candidacy for next year's presidential elections before the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Robredo, who leads the opposition, announced Thursday she would run for president in next year's elections in a long-anticipated decision that would bring the liberal lawyer to a potentially bruising faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who has declared he would seek the top post.
A supporter of Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo gestures as they wait for her to declare her bid to run for president in next year's elections in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Robredo, who leads the opposition, announced Thursday she would run for president in next year's elections in a long-anticipated decision that would bring the liberal lawyer to a potentially bruising faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who has declared he would seek the top post.
By JIM GOMEZ and AARON FAVILA
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine vice president and opposition leader Leni Robredo registered her presidential candidacy Thursday for next year's elections in a move that would bring the pro-democracy advocate to a new faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who is also seeking the top post.
Robredo joined a growing list of aspirants for the May 9 elections after talks failed for key candidates to unite behind a single contender who would go against whoever President Rodrigo Duterte and his ruling party endorse for the race.
Robredo earlier said she may decide to run if ex-senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., whom she narrowly defeated in the 2016 vice presidential race, sought the presidency. He filed the papers on Wednesday, leading some on social media to depict the new rivalry as a boxing rematch.
Philippine presidents and vice presidents are elected separately, and Robredo and Duterte have had strained ties for years. She has attacked his brutal crackdown on illegal drugs that has left thousands of mostly poor suspects dead, and led to the International Criminal Court opening an investigation.
She has also hit Marcos Jr.’s refusal to apologize and express remorse over the thousands of human rights victims under his father’s iron-fist rule from 1972 to 1981.
A lawyer, former legislator and social activist who advocates democracy, human rights and good governance, Robredo backed the 1986 “people power” protests that culminated in the ouster of Marcos and became a harbinger of change in authoritarian regimes.