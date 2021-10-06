Philippine VP to seek presidency, will face dictator's son

“We need to liberate ourselves from the current situation. I will fight, we will fight,” Robredo told a televised news conference where she announced her candidacy but acknowledged that she faces an uphill climb. “They have the money, machinery, an entire structure that can spread any story they want to project.”

“But any noise cannot bury the truth,” she said during her remarks, her followers repeatedly chanting her name.

Robredo, 56, is the latest key politician to declare an intention to succeed Duterte, whose six-year term, one of the most tumultuous and controversial in recent Philippine history, ends in June next year. The ailing leader, known for his brash rhetoric and expletive-laden outbursts, initially planned to run for the vice presidency under the PDP-Laban party that he leads but backed out Saturday after his popularity rating dropped and prompted him to announce his retirement from politics.

The candidacy of Marcos Jr. immediately sparked a protest by activists who angrily recalled the widespread human rights atrocities that marked the martial law era under his father. While he was registering his candidacy, more than 100 left-wing activists vowed to campaign against Marcos Jr. and burned effigies of his father and Duterte, an ally of the Marcoses