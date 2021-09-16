Philippines' Duterte will 'die first' before facing ICC

“Duterte praised the increasing number of police killings as proof of the “success” of his “war on drugs,” she argued. “Duterte also made a number of public statements encouraging members of security forces to kill drug suspects, regardless of whether they posed an imminent threat, and promising to shield such perpetrators from accountability.”

The investigation will look at killings that took place during some of the time Duterte was mayor, and during his time as president between July 1, 2016 and March 16, 2019, the date the Philippines withdrew from the court.

Panelo, the presidential legal counsel, argued that if the court wanted to investigate it should have done so while the Philippines was a member of the ICC, and that now it has no jurisdiction.

Last year, the court decided not to pursue an investigation into crimes alleged committed by China against Uyghur and other minorities there, saying it did not have jurisdiction over non-members. The United States and Russia are other notable non-members of the ICC.

But Carlos Conde, senior Philippine researcher for Human Rights Watch, said by focusing on the years that the country was still a member of the court, the ICC is well within its rights to investigate Duterte's actions.