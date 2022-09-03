 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: Gorbachev, who brought down Soviet Iron curtain, laid to rest

Mikhail Gorbachev struggled to make up his mind about Vladimir Putin. Over the more than 20 years after Putin came to power, the ex-Soviet leader embraced, then rejected, then embraced again the man who -- much like Gorbachev in the 1980s -- came to embody Russia in the eyes of the West.

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has been buried in Moscow after a ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin’s refusal to formally declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev. Gorbachev has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty.

Gorbachev died Tuesday at the age of 91. He was buried Saturday at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife Raisa.

