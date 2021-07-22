Ping pong: Spat over tracing app as shelves empty in England

He said staff pinged by the app should take the gold-standard PCR test. If they tested negative, they should return to work where another daily testing regime is implemented by the company.

The government is transitioning to a different system on Aug. 16, which will mean that double-jabbed individuals will be exempt from the self-isolation rules. That change comes nearly a month after most legal coronavirus rules in England were lifted. The other nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are being more cautious in lifting restrictions.

The BRC’s chief executive Helen Dickinson said that date “feels a long time away” and warned that stores are closing, hours are being reduced and consumers have less choice.

“I think what the most important thing for government to do is to recognize that the current situation is untenable,” she told the BBC.

Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, agreed that changes were needed as soon as possible and stressed that “not all contacts are equal,” with clear differences between close family members and brief encounters with strangers.