Pirates free 10 abducted fishermen in Nigeria, ransom paid

UGHELLI, Nigerai (AP) — Ten foreigners abducted by pirates last month were rescued in southern Nigeria, the army said.

The victims were released unharmed by Nigeria’s security forces in Rivers state, after Nigerian mediators paid a $300,000 ransom for their freedom, Col. Mohammed Yahaya told a press conference Saturday night.

The hostages were kidnapped on Feb. 7 off the Atlantic coast of the West African country, Gabon, and included six Chinese nationals, three Indonesians and a Gabonese, all thought to be fishermen, said Yahaya.

Kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative practice in Nigeria.

Last week hundreds of Nigerian girls were released in the country’s northwest, after being abducted from the Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe. While officials did not say if a ransom had been paid, they said that “bandits” were behind the abduction, referring to the groups of armed men who operate in Zamfara state and kidnap for money.