 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plane crash kills 4 soccer players, club president in Brazil
AP

Plane crash kills 4 soccer players, club president in Brazil

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Four players and the president of Brazilian soccer club Palmas died in a plane crash on Sunday in the northern state of Tocantins, the team said.

The accident occurred when the plane suddenly plunged to the ground at the end of the runway while on takeoff, the club reported in a statement.

The players were on their way to Goiania, in the central region of the country, to play a match against Vila Nova.

The victims were identified as president Lucas Meira and players Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noé, Ranule and Marcus Molinari, as well as the pilot. There were no survivors, the club said.

Palmas Futebol e Regatas was founded in 1997 and plays in Brazil's fourth division.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. The statement didn't identify the type of plane.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
World

WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization chief on Monday lambasted drugmakers' profits and vaccine inequalities, saying it’s “not right” that younger, healthier adults in wealthy countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people or health care workers in poorer countries and charging that most vaccine makers have targeted locations where “profits are highest.”

+5
Greek president backs Olympic champion after abuse claim
World

Greek president backs Olympic champion after abuse claim

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's first female president met Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou on Monday to express her support for the athlete who publicly claimed she had been sexually assaulted 22 years ago by a senior sports official.

+12
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop pandemic
World

Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop pandemic

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A panel of experts commissioned by the World Health Organization has criticized China and other countries for not moving to stem the initial outbreak of the coronavirus earlier and questioned whether the U.N. health agency should have labeled it a pandemic sooner.

+8
UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses
World

UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A major British doctors' group says the U.K. government should “urgently review” its decision to give people a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by the manufacturer and the World Health Organization.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable baby kangaroo peeks from mother's pouch for first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News