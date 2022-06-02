Platinum Jubilee: See scenes honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign

Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne are underway. Formal celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee began Thursday with Trooping the Color, a review of British military traditions.
Take a look at scenes of the festivities:
Photos: Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Brady
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Kent watch from the balcony during the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Brady
Prince George, left, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage as they make their way to the Trooping the Color, in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Aaron Chown
Guards march along The Mall ahead of the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
An Irish wolfhound leads as Guards march along The Mall ahead of the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade central London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Andrew Matthews
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, ride in a carriage down the Mall for the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, Wednesday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
The Kings troop of the royal horse artillery ride down the Mall on their way to fire ceremonial gun in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Richard Pohle, Pool Photo via AP)
Richard Pohle
From left, Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, leave Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, Wednesday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Brady
Prince Charles, right, in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, Prince William, center, in his role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, and Princess Anne, second left, in her role as Colonel of the Blues ride their horses along The Mall during the Trooping the Color in London, Wednesday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP)
Paul Ellis
From left, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte leave Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, Wednesday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Brady
Scenes on The Mall as the Royal Procession prepares to leave Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
A handful of workers walk down the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Royal fans walk alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Royalist Anita Atkinson, who has collected more than 12,000 items of memorabilia on her way to a tea party in Durham, England, Thursday, June 2, 2022 on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Owen Humphreys
A young royal fan smiles as she stands alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Royal fans take a selfie as they stand alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Royal fans gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Crowds gather near Trafalgar Square in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
Stefan Rousseau
A police officer stands looking down The Mall to Admiralty Arch in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah McKay
Police officers remove people who ran into the path of the royal procession on The Mall, London, Thursday, June 2, 2022 ahead of the Trooping the Color ceremony, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
Police officers remove a man who ran into the path of the royal procession on The Mall, London, ahead of the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Police officers remove a man who ran into the path of the royal procession on The Mall, London, ahead of the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Royal fans gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Royal fans gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Royal fans sing the national anthem as they gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Royal fans have Union flag transfers applied to their faces as they gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
The Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery, using four 25-pounder guns, react during their 21-gun salute at Point Jerningham, to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of the Queen, Elizabeth II, in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Mark Mitchell/NZME via AP)
Mark Mitchell
