PM Andrej Babis front-runner in Czech vote, despite scandals

The French properties were not disclosed in the prime minister’s required asset declarations, according to documents obtained by the journalism group’s Czech partner. Babis has denied any wrongdoing and claims that the recent report was meant to harm him in the election.

Babis has led a minority coalition government of ANO and the leftist Social Democrats. He has also governed with the support of the Communists, who oppose the country's NATO membership and who thus gained an indirect share in running the country for the first time since the collapse of the communist-run Eastern Bloc in 1989.

Both the Social Democrats and the Communists might struggle to win any parliamentary seats at all this time.

Five opposition parties have put aside their differences to create two coalitions aimed at ousting the euroskeptic prime minister from power.

The center-right Together coalition consists of the conservative Civic Democratic Party and Christian Democrats and the liberal-conservative TOP 09 party. The liberal Pirate Party and STAN, a group of mayors and independent candidates, formed a center-left coalition.

Each coalition is predicted to win about 20% of the vote, and they have both signaled that they would cooperate in forming a new government if given the chance.