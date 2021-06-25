Poland backs property restitution reforms slammed by Israel

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Friday defended planned changes to its property restitution regulations, after Israel said the reforms were “immoral’ and would prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times.

The U.S. State Department strongly criticized the changes and urged Poland to abandon them.

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder sharply condemned the draft law, calling it a “slap in the face to what remains of Polish Jewry and survivors of Nazi brutality everywhere. It also sets a terrible precedent throughout Europe as survivors and descendants continue to seek justice."

Lauder said the time has come for the “international Jewish community to reevaluate our relationship with a government that is behaving with unimaginable callousness and is emulating the worst traditions in Polish history rather than the best and most uplifting ones.”

Poland’s Foreign Ministry said that the reforms were misunderstood and that they would not stop restitution claims being made — as is the case now — through courts.

They “do not in any way restrict the possibility of bringing civil suits to seek damages, irrespective of the plaintiff’s nationality or origin,” the ministry said.