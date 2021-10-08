 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Poland: Belarus forces fired shots, likely blanks, at border
0 Comments
AP

Poland: Belarus forces fired shots, likely blanks, at border

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Poland: Belarus forces fired shots, likely blanks, at border

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, migrants are seated, after crossing the border from Belarus into Poland in the village of Usnarz Gorny, Poland. Poland's government is sending text messages to mobile phones in the area of its border with Belarus warning migrants against crossing illegally into the European Union member country, saying it would lead to imprisonment.

 Mateusz Wodziński

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister on Friday expressed support for the army troops and the border guards protecting the frontier with Belarus from migration pressure after reports of shots — possibly blank ammunition — fired at Polish troops by Belarusian forces.

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted that “all state powers” were with the border guards and the military protecting the border.

“I am and I always will be firmly with our soldiers and our Border Guards," Morawiecki said on Twitter. “I want to thank our services for their professional and responsible approach.”

Earlier Friday, a spokesperson for Poland's Border Guards said Belarusian forces fired shots at Poland's troops across the European Union's eastern border Thursday. She didn't specify the forces.

Anna Michalska said no one was hurt and that most probably blank ammunition was used. She said the guards were under increasing pressure and stress as there was a growing number of incidents in which objects were being thrown at Poland's service members from the Belarus side.

In Belarus, State Border Guard Committee spokesperson Anton Bychkovsky rejected the claim of shots fired, saying that the Belarusian border guards hadn't used weapons over the last 24 hours, according to the Russian state news agency Tass.

Bychkovsky said that the committee has officially asked Polish authorities to specify their claim, Tass said.

EU members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are guarding their borders against pressure of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, saying they are being organized and encouraged by the Moscow-backed Belarusian government, as an element of “hybrid war," seeking to destabilize the EU in retaliation for western sanctions on the authoritarian government in Minsk.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Robots police Singapore streets for ‘bad behavior’

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UAE to launch probe targeting asteroid between Mars, Jupiter
World

UAE to launch probe targeting asteroid between Mars, Jupiter

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced plans to send a probe to land on an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter to collect data on the origins of the universe, the latest project in the oil-rich federation's ambitious space program.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News