Poland claims neighbor invites migrants, pushes them across

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister insisted Tuesday that efforts by Middle Eastern migrants to enter the European Union country from neighboring Belarus are part of a plot by the Minsk regime to sow political instability in the EU.

Mateusz Morawiecki spoke in Kuznica, in the east, during a visit to the Border Guards securing Poland's — also the EU's — border with Belarus.

Almost 3,000 migrants have tried to enter illegally from Belarus this month alone, and a group of some 30 people — including from Afghanistan and Iraq — have remained at the border, sleeping outdoors for over two weeks. Poland is denying them entry, saying they are political pawns in the hands of Belarusian authorities.

“Our eastern neighbor is trying systematically, and in an organized way, to destabilize the political situation,” Morawiecki said.

He said his government had knowledge of “advertisements” that encourage Iraqis to go to Belarus, who are then escorted to the border with Poland and “forced by Belarusian officers to cross the Belarus-Poland border.” Morawiecki didn't provide further details.

He said these efforts will fail because “Poland's border will be very well protected.”