Poland leader: Idea of 'Polexit' is 'fake news'

Authorities in Warsaw estimated participation in Sunday protests at up to 100,000. Protests were also held in many other cities.

Warsaw police said that four people were detained, including a nephew of Morawiecki who alleged that a police officer kicked him in the head while he was on the ground while being detained.

Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak confirmed the temporary detention of Franek Broda, with the use of handcuffs, but did not address allegations of police brutality. Broda, 18, is a government critic and a LGBT rights activist.

A few dozen people were fined for lighting flares and obstructing traffic during the protest and subsequent march to the headquarters of Poland’s ruling right-wing nationalist Law and Justice party.

Critics and opposition parties say the ruling by the constitutional court, where many judges are government loyalists, can be seen as a rejection of EU values and may potentially lead to Poland being forced out of the 27-member bloc.

Poland's government has been in conflict with the EU for six years as it seeks control over the country's courts and judges. The EU views the pursued changes as an erosion of democratic checks and balances.