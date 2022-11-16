 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Poland, NATO say missile landing that killed 2 wasn't Russian attack

  • Updated
  • 0
Poland Russia Ukraine War

Police officers check and secure an area outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an explosion of a Russian-made missile killed people, in Przewodow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Poland said Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country's east, killing a few people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" it was fired from Russia. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

 Michal Dyjuk

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be an intentional attack, and that air defenses in neighboring Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile against a Russian bombardment that savaged the Ukrainian power grid.

"Ukraine's defense was launching their missiles in various directions and it is highly probable that one of these missiles unfortunately fell on Polish territory," said Polish President Andrzej Duda. "There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, at a meeting of the 30-nation military alliance in Brussels, echoed the preliminary Polish findings, saying: "We have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack."

People are also reading…

CNN's Phil Mattingly reacts to what he calls a "candid admission" from President Biden about the possible origin of the missile that struck Poland and killed two members of NATO.

The initial assessments of Tuesday's deadly missile landing appeared to dial back the likelihood of the strike triggering another major escalation in the nearly 9-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine. If Russia had deliberately targeted Poland, that could have risked drawing NATO into the conflict.

Still, Stoltenberg and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.

"This is not Ukraine's fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility," Stoltenberg said.

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an explosion of a Russian-made missile killed two people in Przewodow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Poland said Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely” it was fired from Russia. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

Before the Polish and NATO assessments, U.S. President Joe Biden had said it was "unlikely" that Russia fired the missile but added: "I'm going to make sure we find out exactly what happened."

Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Full story:

***

WARNING: The following photo gallery contains graphic images

Zeke Miller and Michael Balsamo in Washington, D.C., contributed.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News