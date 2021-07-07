Poland plans to rebuild Enigma-linked palace razed in WWII

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is reviving plans to reconstruct a historic Warsaw palace where the German Enigma machine codes were first cracked in 1932 and which Nazi German occupying forces blew up in 1944.

In a ceremony Wednesday at the site where the Saski Palace stood, President Andrzej Duda handed a law drafted by his office for the reconstruction of the massive 17th century building to the speaker of parliament, for processing.

Duda said that although costly, the project will symbolically close the process of rebuilding the historic center of Poland’s capital from World War II damage. He didn't provide a cost estimate.

When completed, in 2028, the palace would house culture and history projects. But first, the lower house of parliament and the Senate need to approve the plans.

The palace was repeatedly redesigned and served various purposes. In 1930-37 it housed the Polish Armed Forces' Cipher Office where in 1932 three mathematicians, Marian Rejewski, Jerzy Rozycki and Henryk Zygalski, cracked the Enigma encoding machine. This laid the foundations for the wartime breaking of its codes in Britain, which greatly assisted the Allies' war effort by allowing them to read top-secret German communications.