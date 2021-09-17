Poland's, Lithuania's PMs discuss higher security, migration

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Poland and Lithuania said on Friday that tighter security at their borders with Belarus was the best way of easing pressure from migrant inflows there, as they expect the “hybrid attack” from Belarus to intensify.

Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuania's Ingrida Simonyte also said that stepping up bilateral cooperation in business, infrastructure and other sectors would help to act as a bulwark against hostile pressure mounting on the European Union's eastern border. They signed a declaration of wide cooperation.

Morawiecki and Simonyte, as well as their government members, discussed ways of preventing illegal migration and enhancing security on the European Union's eastern border.

“We are preparing for a scenario of a long-term dispute around our borders and we will be strengthening these borders through our cooperation but also through a stronger physical protection against the illegal migration, which the (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko regime has turned into a weapon,” Morawiecki said following the talks.

He said that joint investments and projects will bring the the two countries closer not only economically but also in the face of the current geopolitical challenges.