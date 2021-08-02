Poland's PM wants accord with EU on law and judiciary

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he wants to reach “some kind of accord” with the European Union amid a standoff over the way Poland's government has sought to discipline judges and other judicial changes.

His comments, following similar remarks from President Andrzej Duda, seem to be preparing the ground for some changes to the way the right-wing government approaches changes to the justice system.

Since the ruling party took power in 2015, it has overhauled the justice system in a way that has given the party new powers over the courts and appointment of judges. The changes have drawn strong criticism and warnings of sanctions from the EU, which considers the changes undemocratic.

Morawiecki said in an interview for the pro-government Republika TV late Sunday that his government appreciates EU membership and for that reason needs to smooth out relations with Brussels.

“The situation is complex because we are an EU member, we want to be in the EU, we benefit from free trade, Polish companies are growing, employees have higher earnings,” Morawiecki said.

“For that reason we must achieve some kind of accord with the EU,” Morawiecki said.