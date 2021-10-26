 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Poland's president discusses security with King of Jordan

  • 0

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — King Abdullah II of Jordan visited Poland on Tuesday for talks with President Andrzej Duda on security issues and further defense cooperation.

The two leaders met at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

“Jordan is a valued and reliable partner for Poland in the Middle East region, as reflected by the highest-level contacts,” Duda’s office said on Twitter.

The president’s office said joint projects by Polish and Jordanian special forces were part of the defense discussion and that "Jordan is also a recipient of products of Poland's defense industry.”

An agreement on cooperation in culture, science and education was signed during the king's visit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.

Zimbabwe's Dangarembga receives German peace prize

Zimbabwe's Dangarembga receives German peace prize

VIENNA (AP) — Accepting a prestigious German prize Sunday in honor of her work, Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga called for a “new Enlightenment,” saying a fundamental shift is needed to overcome the structures of racial hierarchy that have led to violence in her home country and across the world.

Canadian wins 18th Chopin international piano competition

Canadian wins 18th Chopin international piano competition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada was named early Thursday as the winner of the 40,000-euro ($45,000) first prize in the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition, a prestigious event that launches pianists’ world careers.

EU summit loads pressure on Poland over rule of law

EU summit loads pressure on Poland over rule of law

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders pressured a defiant Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Thursday to fall back into line on recognizing that EU law trumps national decision-making, hoping that dialogue will stave off a crisis in the bloc.

Watch Now: Related Video

The ten most famous paintings in the world and where to find them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News